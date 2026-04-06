3 hot Richmond restaurants: Shawarma, $1 wings, fresh Vietnamese noodles

RICHMOND, Va. — Three new (ish) Richmond-area restaurants made the Eat It, Virginia! Hot List this month drawing crowds and creating mouth-watering buzz.

Mila's Shawarma on MacArthur

Mila's Shawarma is serving handheld shawarma prepared on a traditional spit roast at 4026 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond's Bellevue community.

"We specialize in fresh, authentic Middle Eastern food, made daily from scratch," Chef Ahmed Al Asani said. "Our chicken shawarma combo and Mila's Bowl and the falafel sandwiches are customer favorites."

Mila's also offers catering services, which Al Asani says has been growing quickly.

Al Asani previously owned and operated Shawarma Bistro in Henrico's West End.

Mila's Shawarma Chicken Shawarma Sandwich combo

Wings and wine in Carytown

Wumami, a food truck concept, has partnered with Nouveau Provisions at 3423 West Cary St. in Carytown.

Chef George Carroll's operation offers $1 wing Wednesdays paired with wine.

"We offer comfort food with global flavors, small plates paired with wines from all over," Carroll said.

The menu includes smash burgers, jerk butter shrimp with coconut rice grits, crab bites, crispy blue oyster mushrooms and fried feta.

WUMAMI WUMAMI Smash burger

House-made noodles in Henrico

d'Annam opened at 7501 West Broad St. in Henrico County, transforming a former Burger King location into a gorgeous Vietnamese restaurant.

Name: d'Annam Title: The Art of Vietnamese Cuisine Quote:

"At d’Annam, every bowl tells a story, and every detail honors our culture," owner Huy Nguyen said. "Refining Vietnamese Heritage isn’t just a slogan, it’s the heart and soul of the dining experience we share."

The restaurant serves various types of homemade noodles in traditional Vietnamese preparations.

d’Annam Vietnamese Cuisine

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