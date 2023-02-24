Neighbors voice concerns about Richmond's public safety shortage

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmond neighbors have voiced concerns over public safety and a perceived lack of response from police in their communities.

Donald Bryant, who has lived in the Southside for more than 60 years, said while he stayed alert and installed security cameras at home, he'd like more help.

“Try and get us more policemen on the ground," Bryant said. "That’s what we want.”

Bryant said while he believed crime in his neighborhood has gone up, the number of officers on patrol has gone down over the years.

“Just once a while, have a policeman drive by, talk to one neighbor, see what they're doing, get to get to know the people in the community," Bryant said.

WTVR South Richmond resident Donald Bryant

One reason why Bryant may see fewer officers in his community is that Richmond Police are down 157 officers out of its 755 force.

There is also a shortage of 9-1-1 dispatchers (down 28 out of 85 positions).

That shortage has Bryant concerned about 9-1-1 response time.

It was a concern also voiced by East End resident Paul Vaughn.

“Usually, I'll wait up to two minutes. If it takes any longer than two minutes, I just give up," Vaughn said. "I’ve become accustomed to trying to solve the problem myself first and then reaching out to the police."

WTVR East Richmond resident Paul Vaughn

The shortages can not only impact response time but can also lead to overtime expenses.

Richmond Police paid more than $6 million in overtime in 2022. The overtime bill for Richmond Emergency Communications was $840,000.

"I did not know that," Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who chairs Richmond's Public Safety Committee, said.

Trammell said she believed the shortages were the results of COVID-19 and civil unrest.

"I think it's because of the way that the police officers were treated back in 2020," she said. "When we had the riots here in the City of Richmond, they felt like there was no leadership.”

WTVR Richmond City Councilperson Reva Trammell

She said she'd like to increase pay for first responders, offer incentives for people to move into the city, and improve the department's public relations.

Police and 9-1-1 dispatchers are not the only short-staffed department in Richmond.

The Richmond Sheriff's Office is down 170 deputies (out of 340 positions) and the Richmond Ambulance Authority is down 29 paramedics (out of 120 positions).

The Richmond Fire Department is down to just six vacancies (out of 401 positions).

The mayor's office said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was unavailable today to comment on the situation.

