Richmond Police looking for homicide suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for help from the public to help find a suspect in a homicide that happened on September 19.

Ryan Edmonds, 29, is wanted for murder use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for a homicide that happened in the 3400 block of Hull Street.

Edmonds is 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He is also known as "Red" or "Rhino".

If you see Edmonds or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911. Do not approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

