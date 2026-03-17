Goochland Drive-In Theater under new ownership for 2026 season

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — After nearly 20 years, the Goochland Drive-In Theater is under new ownership ahead of the 2026 season.

A Tuesday news release says the theater was purchased by James and Kathryn Munsey, who bought it from its original owners and founders, John and Kristina Heidel.

Established in 2009, the Goochland Drive-In Theater, located off Interstate 64 between Richmond and Charlottesville, is considered one of America’s top drive-in theaters.

James Munsey said he and Kathryn are looking forward to taking the reins from the Heidels.

"The Goochland Drive-In Theater has become a landmark in central Virginia," James Munsey said. "It's a place where families have come for more than 15 years to create memories and enjoy a night out together in an environment that is unlike any other in the region. John and Kristina have developed something truly special, and Kathryn and I are honored to become the next stewards of what they've built. We look forward to continuing and growing upon the traditions and culture they've created."

The news release said the sale went through after the Heidels took months to search for "the right people" to take over.

"We are so excited that we found James and Kathryn. Their personalities, experience, and enthusiasm are exactly what we have been looking for to carry on and grow this special place. It's definitely a bittersweet moment for our family. We will truly miss our wonderful patrons and beloved GDIT Crew, but we know that they’re in excellent hands," John Heidel said.

Munsey emphasized the importance of continuity and staff retention. The snack bar, which serves popcorn, hamburgers, vegan options and ice cream, will continue to operate with the same dedication, he said.

"The drive-in has a talented and experienced staff that are key ingredients to the customer experience we deliver," Munsey said. "Whenever a business is acquired, it's normal for people to ask what will change. It's beyond important to us to continue to operate the theater as the Heidels have, delivering an outstanding experience at a great value with extraordinary customer service. We can't wait to meet our guests and continue all the traditions that people have grown to love in this slice of nostalgia."

The theater opens for the 2026 season on Friday, March 27. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20.

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