Richmond chief sits down for questions. Says he's 'absolutely' certain police stopped July 4 mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said he was 100% confident that the Richmond Police Department stopped a mass shooting on July 4, 2022. Chief Smith said he was frustrated that the community has responded with questions and concerns about the details of the alleged plot rather than focusing on commending the officers for their police work.

The source of the concern was a July 6 press conference in which Smith announced officers arrested two men who were planning to carry out a mass shooting at the city's July 4 celebration at Dogwood Dell. Thousands of people attend the annual fireworks show at the park in Richmond.

Questions were raised officers who worked the event told CBS 6 they were never told about the potential mass shooting threat.

When the suspects appeared in court, prosecutors said they had no evidence to back Smith's claim that the men planned a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell event. One of the suspects now has a plea hearing scheduled for August 25.

As a result of the lack of charges related to a mass shooting, community members and elected officials, including U. S. Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) have raised concerns about conflicting information the chief has shared.

Last week, Chief Smith said he was shutting down the conversation and refused to answer additional questions about the attack. But this week, the chief agreed to sit down and answer questions about the situation. He said he wanted to talk about Dogwood Dell and clarify why he named Dogwood Dell as the location of the planned attack.

Below is a transcript of the conversation between Chief Smith and CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne. It has been edited for clarity.

Tyler Layne

Well, Chief Smith, thank you so much for taking the opportunity to sit down and talk about everything that's transpired since July 6. I know there have been a lot of questions. So hopefully we can provide some clarity to the community.

I want to start off getting your general feeling since July 6. Obviously, there have been a lot of questions. I'm sure you've seen many of them yourself. What has your reaction been as chief seeing how the community has responded since then?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

It would be disingenuous if I didn't say that there was a little bit of frustration there.

You know, why we have called the media in to have these kind of conversations because I see the misplaced focus that's causing the controversy.

We are overlooking the fact that the RPD men and women did something extraordinary by preventing a mass shooting. We don't have bodies strewn out across Richmond, we don't have multiple people shot, we don't have we didn't have officers going door doing death notifications.

This was a dynamic crisis. It was. Nothing less. And there's going to be Monday morning quarterbacking. I can accept that and all the criticisms and all the questions. I'm the chief of police. I'm a big boy, I can take that.

But what frustrates me is that when we overlook the incredible win that the city of Richmond has, because the officers and the tipster actually took some action, and we didn't have a mass shooting here in Richmond, Virginia. So we have to concentrate on the game too, and the win.

Tyler Layne

Calling the media and this seems to be a little bit of a reverse from last week when you announced that you would be shutting down the conversation, and not answering any more questions about it. Between then and now, what was the change of heart?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

We just want to make sure that we are open and transparent, that the controversy does not interfere with the ongoing prosecution that's taking place as well. So yes, we are here to answer these questions.

Tyler Layne

So do you feel looking back to last week, you shouldn't have said that you were shutting down the conversation?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

It was my hope that we could have put it to bed, you know, that we could have moved on that we could have given our officers praises and accolades and moved on. And that just wasn't happening. So and we don't want this to interfere with prosecution at all. So here we are.

Tyler Layne

I want to go back to July 6 and the days leading up to that first news conference. Can you tell us what was going through your mind that led to the decision that okay, we are going to publicize this and turn this into a press conference based on the information that we have so far?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

It is just a natural progression of what we do in policing and being open and transparent. We have press conferences when we have officer-involved shootings, that we do stand ups and give out information. It was just going right along the way that we do things.

Tyler Layne

And then for that to progress into national TV interviews. Looking back at some of those interviews in which you were also naming Dogwood Dell, which turned out not to, have the evidence in court to back that up. What was the intent in doing the national TV interviews?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Being open and transparent. They called and they asked, so we accommodated them as well.

But let's talk about the Dogwood Dell.

Let's talk about how we, how I, came about to say that it was the Dogwood Well.

We took the facts, we took the investigation, we took my 30 years of experience and we put that together and the most likely place, and what I believe today and believed then was that Dogwood Dell was the target.

It is something that we do every day in policing. If we have a rash of commercial burglaries, we take our resources, we don't put those resources into a residential area, we put them in where that's most likely to occur and areas that have a high number of commercial buildings and businesses.

Tyler Layne

So then why didn't prosecutors take that to court?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Take what to court?

Tyler Layne

Talking about Dogwood Dell and how you came to that determination.

That evidence just wasn't there in court.

So I guess my question is, where was the disconnect? Why didn't that end up in a courtroom?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

That I don't think that the determination of the target being the Dogwood Dell was part of the evidence. Okay. That was my determination of what we had to do to neutralize and to address the threat and I cannot speak from the perspective of a prosecutor from a courtroom. But I do know that the case is moving forward, as is in the federal system.

Tyler Layne

Looking back, do you understand why the public has had the questions that it had?

It wasn't just the specification of the location, there were also questions about why the officers at the event didn't know of the attack, the surrounding law enforcement agencies weren't notified. The mens' charges aren't related to anything that is a conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. And even in this federal court documents, there is nothing related to a mass shooting plot.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I can't speak on what the federal government is doing.

But let's give you the perspective of what we were doing. We had a very dynamic crisis on our hands, and we prioritized operational strategies in order to neutralize the threat. And that's what we did.

Even prior to the fourth, we took one [suspect] into custody, we seized their weapons, we seized a cache of ammunition that would have been used, and we surveilled the second suspect. We moved pretty quickly, and we actually reduced the threat.

What could we have done better?

Could we have concentrated in mastering our communication strategy better?

Yeah, we could have. Have we learned that we made some changes that will not only benefit us when we deal with another crisis situation, but some changes that will also benefit us day to day in our communication strategy? I think where we would fault and any regret that I would have, personally would be in our communication strategy.

Tyler Layne

Is there anything specific talking about what your regrets? When we look back at July 6, and what you said during that news conference? Specifically, is there anything that you wish you could take back?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I'm pretty sure there will be some very specific things that I could say better, especially around relating the Dogwood Dell.

Yeah, I could tell you that they'll still get some regrets there.

But, you know, we learn from our regrets, and we make changes and we move on.

I cannot have any regrets, or any ill feelings into where the focus should be. And that is on the great work of the men and women of the RPD. This is a win. They prevented a mass shooting in Richmond, Virginia. We can't ignore that fact, we just can't, considering what has taken place around the country. We are in a very unique category right now.

Tyler Layne

As it stands right now, in this moment, are you standing by the fact that Richmond Police did in fact, stop the mass shooting on July 4?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Absolutely. Absolutely.

Tyler Layne

With complete confidence, you stopped at mass shooting? Your department?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Absolutely. Absolutely.

Tyler Layne

I'm sure you saw the comments from Senator Kaine a few days ago, because that information was put out there, then, and you're saying it again, right now. He was calling for some more information, some more facts and more evidence to be put on the table, backing up the claim that in fact, there was going to be a mass shooting on July 4, can you commit to making that evidence public?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

At this point in time? No.

We have prosecution to go forth.

There are facts and other information that's in this case that I can't and would not, it would be irresponsible to actually put that on the table right now, when there's prosecution that still has to take place.

Tyler Layne

Do you think the evidence will ever come out?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I think there is it's a great likelihood that it would.

Tyler Layne

If we get to a certain point in which it wouldn't be allowable to share that evidence with the public, can you make a commitment to then making it public?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I cannot.

That would be upon the US attorney because that evidence is now in their hands.

Tyler Layne

I heard a lot of talk to you just from the community surrounding Dogwood Dell, the people that live in that community, people who work there, and the people who visit Dogwood Dell, who said that there has been just kind of a lack of communication and kind of a disregard for their concerns.

And even following July 6, they've asked questions about how is security going to be ramped up? You know, where did we get this information from? And they felt like there wasn't that communication from the police department.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Let's talk about the security around the Dogwood Dell.

Once we knew that the Fourth of July celebration was taking place at the Dogwood Dell and we also saw what was taking place around the country. Our security efforts and our security concerns went up.

We were already taking extra precautions down there for that. I can't reveal our capabilities of what we did. But we saw what was taking place in the country. We knew that there was going to be a large number of people here. Would there be a possibility of that? Yes. So we did take those precautions.

And then moving forward, whenever we heard about the plot. We were able to neutralize that plot and bring that threat level down prior to the Fourth of July celebration.

So they can rest assured that you know, the RPD was doing things even before we even knew about a plot. And we will continue to do the best that we can not only secure events at the Dogwood Dell, but other festivals and other great gatherings that we would have in the city.

I think the city and the citizens of Richmond can be very proud of the work in which the RPD officers have done here.

Tyler Layne

But the officers at that event, they didn't know that there was going to be a potential attack.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Well, yeah, there were people in command who were down there who did know.

But once again, I will say that we are making some changes in our communication plan to make sure that those kind of gaps in the information and those who need to know will know in the future.

Tyler Layne

And can you speak a little bit more about kind of what the involvement was from the federal partners that you called in? Because we were also seeing from sources that their involvement was minimal.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Oh, no, you know, once we neutralized the threat, and even doing this thing, we were in contact with our Fusion Center, which provides intel, we were also in touch with our federal partners as well, to make sure that what we had we had properly contained.

But more importantly, that we didn't have any new threats on the horizon. So yes, we were in contact with our federal partners throughout this.

Tyler Layne

What do you think has been the biggest lesson from all of this?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I can tell you the biggest changes that we're making is our communication plans. Not only our communication strategy in dealing with crisis situations, dynamic crisis situations like we had here, but also our day to day.

It is paying dividends for our communication strategy day to day. It was a unique situation that we pray does not come back to Richmond again. But if it does, I think our communications plan will be a lot stronger.

Tyler Layne

Speaking of communication, and I remember asking this question on July 6, as well, during that presser. I specifically asked, because of the retraction that happened a few days prior, when RPD put out inaccurate information about the Lee statue protest, how the police department was making sure its communication protocols were tightened, but at the time, you refused to answer my question. Looking back, can you speak a little bit more about what exactly is going to be tightened?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I do remember your question.

But your question was, you were asking me about the Lee statue, you didn't mention about communication strategy between the two.

And I do remember telling you, you could refer your question over to the PIO and we would get an answer back to you.

So did you get an answer back for that question?

Tyler Layne

I did get a one-sentence statement.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Okay. So now your question is, once again, you want to know?

Tyler Layne

Are there any specifics in this communication process that you can speak to, because, you know, this wouldn't be the first time in which the public has received information, that could have been a little bit more vetted before it was released.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Okay. So yeah, we've learned a lot. And we're making a lot of changes into our communication strategy, making sure that the communication flows well, internally and externally to those who need to know.

And also how do you communicate a message that you have neutralized a threat prior to an event that does not cause a panic?

Those type of things can take place.

But going back to your question about the Lee statute, are you saying was communicated improperly during the event that happened at the least statute or the release of the information about the Lee statute?

Tyler Layne

The tweet that went out during the event.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

During the event back in 2020?

Tyler Layne

Yeah

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I cannot speak to that I was not here about that. I have reviewed that type of information and what took place there. So those who were here would be best to answer that as to why they sent the message out that they sent.

Tyler Layne

Okay. And you just mentioned I heard you say something about causing a panic to the community. Do you think that the information initially put out did cause a panic to the community?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

No, what I said was that how do we not cause a panic to the community.

When we neutralize a threat before the event takes place?

That is one of the lessons that we have to do, how do you actually, create that narrative so that you don't create a panic and that's what we don't want to do.

We want to be transparent and open. But we don't want to cause a panic either.

Tyler Layne

Do you think that you did cause a panic though?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

I think I caused concern.

I think I caused some concern.

And from that our communications plan is now stronger.

Tyler Layne

Talking about the community aspect here because I know that they are really at the center of this whole conversation.

I just want to give you an opportunity to speak directly to the citizens who you serve as police chief about how you're going to make sure that that trust with the community is top notch.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Yeah, trust is really top notch because it was trust that actually led the citizen to give us a call, that led to the information, that led to an investigation, that led to us actually being able to neutralize the threat prior to the event happening.

I would say that that trust is still there, and that we should take this as an example of what could happen when we have trust in each other.

When the police and the public get together, if we can prevent a mass shooting, what can we do in preventing the gun violence that we're experiencing now in the city of Richmond, and that I believe they should be very proud in the work that the officers did, they neutralized a mass shooting prior to it occurring.

Tyler Layne

You have talked about what you have learned, what do you think the public can learn?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

The public can learn that it has a very good police department.

Yes, there were some challenges with our communication strategy. And this, but I mean, they prevented a mass shooting, they should be very proud of their police department.

Tyler Layne

Is there anything that I haven't asked that you wanted to mention?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

This is a good police department. It's a great police department, it's in great work. And together, we can continue to do even greater work together. And that's what we have to do. We have to work together so that people can feel comfortable in calling up and giving us information. See something, say something works, because if we hear it, we have to do something, and we will do something. And this is a great example of what happens when we follow that advice.

Tyler Layne

Can you just provide a little bit more information or background about how the tip that came in was vetted and then deemed credible?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

It came in through our Second Precinct in which officers took down that information, took that report, forwarded it on, and then the detectives took from there. And as the detectives proceeded through the investigation, the information that was given, they started to see and they saw evidence of that being very credible. So that's how it took place.

Tyler Layne

Can you speak to anything about how what was deemed credible?

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

The investigation, the investigation.

I'm not quite sure what you're asking. But as the detectives went through their investigation and things that the tipster said, they started to see the evidence of these things.

