Commonwealth says there is no evidence of mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell Independence Day event

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commonwealth's Attorney office said there is no evidence pointing to Dogwood Dell as the planned location for an alleged mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July.

During a court appearance on Wednesday for the two men accused by Richmond Police of being behind the mass shooting plot, Judge David M. Hicks asked the Commonwealth if there was any evidence that shows it was allegedly planned for Dogwood Dell because he would have to recuse himself if there was.

Hicks said his kids were at the Dogwood Dell event that day, and therefore, it would violate the code of ethics if he proceeded.

But Clinton Seal with the Commonwealth's Attorney office told Hicks there was no evidence pointing to Dogwood Dell as the location for the alleged plot.

During a July 6 news conference, Richmond Police claimed 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman “Chapin” Balcarcel Ac were planning to shoot up the Independence Day event at Dogwood Dell. They said a “hero citizen” tipped them off about this alleged plot.

But both Alvarado-Dubon and Balcarcel Ac have only been charged with possessing firearms when they are not U.S. citizens — nothing related to planning a mass shooting or any type of attack.

When Alvarado-Dubon was arraigned in Richmond on the morning of July 6, Hicks had granted him secured bond because the evidence presented to him was that there was potential of shooting in an unspecified location. There was no mention of a mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell.

However, Hicks said when he went home that night, he saw on "pretty much every media outlet" that Alvarado-Dubon was allegedly involved in this mass shooting plot. Therefore, he reversed his bond decision in an "unprecedented" and "unusual" move for him.

Dogwood Dell was not specifically named in the search warrant affidavit, and Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 that the alleged threat was vague.

Sources also told CBS 6 that the Richmond Police officers who worked July 4, including officers stationed at the Dogwood Dell event, were not made aware of any threat.

CBS 6 submitted several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to various city officials to try to learn more information about the plot, but the city replied that no such records existed for certain high-level city officials.

However, the city admitted that emails and text messages CBS 6 requested do exist in Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his press secretary, Jim Nolan's, records, but the mayor's office would not release those communications as part of the mayor's "working papers" under Virginia Code.

As for Alvarado-Dubon and Balcarcel Ac, the Commonwealth moved to nolle prosse their charges against them as federal arrest warrants have now been issued since they are citizens of Guatemala. Both men are being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

