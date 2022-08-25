Man police named in alleged July 4 mass shooting plot to plead guilty to unrelated charge

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of two men who Richmond Police accused of planning a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell's Fourth of July celebration will plead guilty to one charge Thursday afternoon. That charge has nothing to do with a mass shooting.

Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas faces one federal charge of illegal re-entry into the United States after having been deported twice before. He is set to enter the plea at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. Federal Court.

Back on July 6, Richmond Police Department (RPD) Chief Gerald Smith accused Balacarcel-Bavagas and Julio Alvarado-Dubon of planning a mass shooting at the city's Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell. However, both men were only charged with possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen who was not legally in the country.

No charges were ever brought in reference to the alleged shooting and in Richmond General District Court, when the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney sought to withdraw, or "nolle prosse", the charges -- prosecutors admitted there was no evidence to support RPD's claim of a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell (but there was evidence of an unspecified shooting at an unspecified location).

Chief Smith has stood by his assertion that police stopped a mass shooting.

The case against the two men was taken up at the federal level by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. But again, no charges or mention in court documents of the alleged mass shooting plot.

Alvarado-Dubon is charged with possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen in the country illegally. No next court date is scheduled for him.

As for what to expect at Balacarcel-Bavagas' plea hearing, CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone said it is unlikely anything about the alleged plot would come up. He said if such evidence existed, it would come up in the sentencing hearing that would come at a later date.

"This is just the plea agreement. This is the time where the defendant comes out and agrees that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. So, he will accept responsibility, admit guilt, he'll be found guilty, and then the case will be set off for a sentencing hearing," Stone said. "The sentencing hearing is a little different, though, because that's where you would expect to hear some evidence about any relevant conduct surrounding the offense. And that would be the time where you might hear some information about a shooting plot -- if it exists."

Stone said that accepting a plea deal at the federal level offers a significant advantage as it lowers the sentencing guideline range.

"They will prepare a presentence report and then he'll come back two or three months from now, most likely, and then that's when the sentencing hearing will be," said Stone.

