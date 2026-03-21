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Man injured in gunfight on Richmond's Northside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Northside Shooting
WTVR
Northside Shooting
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 20, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a gunfight on Richmond's Northside Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Brookland Park Boulevard and Woodcliff Avenue. The man was shot multiple times, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Sources say multiple shots were fired, and a neighbor said the gunfire sounded like cannons going off.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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