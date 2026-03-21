Man injured in gunfight on Richmond's Northside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a gunfight on Richmond's Northside Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Brookland Park Boulevard and Woodcliff Avenue. The man was shot multiple times, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Sources say multiple shots were fired, and a neighbor said the gunfire sounded like cannons going off.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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