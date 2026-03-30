Two fight to survive after Sunday shooting, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that they said happened on Sunday, March 29.

They said they were called just before 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Montrose Avenue in Richmond. There, officers found two male individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Their names and ages are not public, yet.

Both victims were immediately sent to a local hospital. Police said they have life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All tips can remain anonymous.



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