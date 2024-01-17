Richmond releases report into deadly Graduation Day shooting. Here's what we learned.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools released its third-party investigation into the June 2023 deadly shooting outside of the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia. You can read the report here.

The school system released the report only after a circuit court judge sided with WTVR CBS 6 News and the Richmond Times-Dispatch (RTD) in a lawsuit against the Richmond School Board.

"The Richmond City School Board and the RPS Administration welcome the release of the Monroe Park shooting report prepared by the Sands Anderson law firm and are grateful for the professionalism and sensitivity with which they conducted their investigation. Transparency is critical for a public entity like RPS and we look forward to sharing the information included in this report," Richmond Public Schools said in a statement that accompanied the report. "The Board initially voted not to release the report because, among other things, a majority believed the report included legal guidance that was exempt from release; wanted to uphold the promise of confidentiality made to RPS employees who participated in the investigation, and hoped to avoid taking any action that might jeopardize the ongoing criminal case against the alleged assailant.

We respect the Court’s decision and welcome the opportunity to share the report’s findings. We also acknowledge and respect the minority of the Board that advocated for the release of the report earlier."

Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his step father Renzo Smith were killed in the shooting.

Several other people were wounded.

Some Richmond School Board members had previously described the findings of the investigation as "damning," "alarming," and "deeply concerning."

Certain board members also raised questions about Shawn Jackson's attendance at the ceremony, considering he was a homebound student at the time due to the "threat of neighborhood violence," according to emails obtained by CBS 6.

Amari Pollard was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and use of a firearm. He is scheduled to go on trial in February.

CBS 6 is reviewing the documents now and will update this post as new information is obtained.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

