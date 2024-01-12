CBS 6 joins lawsuit against Richmond Public Schools, requests report on 2023 graduation shooting

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to learn more about the deadly June 2023 shooting that took place at the Altria Theater, CBS 6 recently joined the Richmond Times-Dispatch in filing a lawsuit that would force the Richmond School Board to release an investigative report regarding the shooting.

Two people were killed in the shooting, including a Huguenot High School graduate, whose graduation took place at the theater shortly before the incident.

Several others were injured in the shooting.

The Richmond School Board hired a local law firm, Sands Anderson, to investigate the shooting further.

Richmond Public Schools are arguing that a release of the report to the public would violate attorney-client privilege.

However, CBS 6 believes that attorney-client privilege should not apply to the situation, since the motivation behind the report was to better understand the circumstances of the shooting, and not to gain legal advice.

CBS 6 investigative reporter, Tyler Layne, testified during a hearing that began Friday morning in Richmond Circuit Court.

That proceeding is still underway at this time, and CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

