PHOTOS: Deadly shooting at high school graduation in Richmond

Two people were killed and at least five other people were shot following Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Two people were taken into police custody after a shooting.

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
5:46 PM, Jun 06, 2023

