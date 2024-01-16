Richmond judge rules findings into deadly Graduation Day shooting should be released to the public

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most of the findings of a third-party investigation into a deadly shooting that happened after last summer's Huguenot High School graduation ceremony should be released to the public.

That's the ruling of a circuit court judge who presided over a lawsuit filed by WTVR CBS 6 News and the Richmond Times-Dispatch (RTD) against the Richmond School Board.

In an opinion issued Tuesday, Judge Reilly Marchant stated that Richmond Public Schools (RPS) had failed to prove that the entire report should be withheld as a result of attorney-client privilege.

While the probe of the June 6, 2023, tragedy outside of the Altria Theater had been carried out by the local law firm Sands Anderson, Marchant said that "the report, taken as a whole, was not created for the primary purpose of providing legal advice, and the express terms of the resolution, upon which the report is based, are very clear in that regard."

During a daylong hearing Friday, CBS 6 and the RTD argued that the attorney-client privilege the board had cited should not apply to this situation, because the motivation behind the report was to better understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting - not legal advice.

Two people, including a Huguenot graduate, were killed during the shooting. Several others were wounded.

Judge Marchant has ordered the school board to produce the report to us, with minor redactions, before 1p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

