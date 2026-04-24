Inclusive Richmond festival serves as celebration for Autism community

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit is hoping you'll be able to get up, get out, and help some families with special needs this weekend.

The JP Jumpers Foundation is hosting its annual Autism Festival Sunday from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Science Museum’s Thalhimer Pavilion.

The month of April is extremely important to Pam Mines, founder of JP Jumpers foundation, but it’s also something mom Glenna McVoy and her daughter Joi look forwards to every year.

“It's just something that Joi enjoys as well,” said McCoy. "She gets excited. There’s always music involved, and she loves music. So, we just enjoy supporting and coming out and enjoying ourselves."

WTVR Glenna McVoy and her daughter Joi

Joi has been taking part in JP Jumpers events for almost a decade. The 23-year-old has autism and a form of cerebral palsy, and her mom says she loves music, lights and vibration.

Sunday’s autism festival will feature music, line dancing, food trucks, face painting, a live horse to pet and take photos with, Jonathan the Juggler, resource vendors and more.

The goal is to make sure those with autism feel welcome and know that they are celebrated this month and every month.

“They are people, and they enjoy some of the same things that everyone else does, so it's important to be inclusive and have them come out and just get involved in the community and know you know different people and experience different things,” McCoy explained.

“It gives people hope to let them know that just because your child has a disability, it's not an accident, it's not a punishment, it's not a curse,” Mines shared. "I truly believe that it's a gift from God, and we need to take it seriously and know that we were chosen to take care of these loved ones."

The first 100 people with special needs will also have the option for a free meal or dessert by signing up for a voucher here.

The nonprofit is hoping to raise $15,000. You can donate online, and there will also be special hoodies available for sale to help JP Jumpers continue to put on these free events for the community.

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