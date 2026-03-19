Richmond launches audible beacon pilot program to improve pedestrian safety at busy city intersections

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond city leaders launched a new pilot program using audible beacon devices at a busy intersection to curb pedestrian collisions following a recent string of crashes.

The devices, installed a few weeks ago at 10th and Marshall streets, emit a steady beep and voice messages to alert pedestrians and cyclists when it is safe to cross. During the "don't walk" phase, the beacons warn people not to cross.

"This is going to be carrying on into the foreseeable future, we're going to be working on a pedestrian safety master plan all year long," Andy Boneau said.

Boneau, the director of the Richmond Department of Transportation, said the speakers are attached to existing pedestrian countdown signals. Currently, the pilot program is only active at the 10th and Marshall intersection.

"So if I'm standing at this corner and I'm trying to get across 10th Street, if I'm vision impaired, or, let's face it, some people just aren't paying attention. They might be looking at their phones, then hearing this indication with the beep, and then the voice message says 10th Street is safe to cross," Boneau said.

Pedestrian Tene'sha Crews walks to and from work daily and noticed the new devices earlier last week.

"Even though I have my headphones on, I could still hear it. It is really loud. So like, I can see it being helpful for that and letting making sure that people are aware of their surroundings," Crews said.

In busy areas, especially near Virginia Commonwealth University, pedestrians believe the tools could make a real difference.

"I am a student, so I do notice that, like a lot of people, on their way to class, they might not be thinking about their surroundings," Crews said.

The city hopes this simple sound could prevent the next tragedy.

"I definitely think having audible tool such as this could help people avoid those collisions," Crews said.

"This is one more tool that we can try. We know these types of audible beacons by themselves don't, don't fix everything, but in addition to everything else, it's one more reminder that there are people trying to walk across the street," Boneau said.

CBS 6 asked transportation leaders if they look to install more audible beacon devices at other intersections in the city, especially on Second and East Cary streets where Hope Cartwright was killed. They said depending on the feedback they get from this pilot program, we could see more. Click here to weigh in.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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