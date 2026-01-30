Richmond to activate emergency shelter amid Winter Storm Watch

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is reopening the City Emergency Shelter at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30 ahead of a potential winter storm.

The shelter, located at Southside Community Center (6255 Old Warwick Road), is open to individuals and families.

Residents visiting the City Emergency Shelter with a pet should contact Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573 for temporary housing options for their pet. Space is limited and available by appointment. Service Animals are permitted in the City Emergency Shelter.

The city says they will evaluate whether to keep the emergency shelter open for Saturday and Sunday 24 hours in advance.

Anyone in need of a safe, warm place can visit the Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue or the Linwood Robinson Senior Center. The CARITAS Surge Shelter will also continue regular operations.

For the latest information on Richmond's winter weather operations, call 311 or visit rva.gov/common/winter-weather-updates.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for this weekend for central, southern and eastern Virginia.

