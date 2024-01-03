Richmond to mark 1781 attack with multi-day program

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend marks the 243rd anniversary of Benedict Arnold's raid on Richmond in 1781. And to commemorate the anniversary the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission, in partnership with the National Park Service, St. John's Church Foundation, and the Henrico County Public Library will be offering a slew of events and programs.

The program will take place from Thursday January 4 through January 7 and will feature speakers, reenactments, exhibits and more.

Richmond became the state capital in 1780 when Thomas Jefferson was elected as the governor. "Arnold and his British loyalist soldiers marched into the new capital the following year and established a headquarters," the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission explained. "After Jefferson refused to let the man who betrayed the Revolution plunder the city, Arnold ordered it burned and robbed of all it owned."

“This program is more than just a historical reenactment,” said Cheryl Wilson, Executive Director of VA250. “It’s an opportunity to delve into the complexities of the Revolution, understanding not only the strategies and battles, but also the human stories of courage, betrayal, and ultimately, community rebuilding. By exploring this dark chapter in Virginia’s history, we gain valuable insights into our own present, fostering dialogue about resilience, leadership, and the enduring spirit of unity.”

During the week's programs the story of Arnold's raid will be brought to life through presentations by historians, musket demonstrations, and a walking tour of the same streets where colonial soldiers marched.

Below is a list of the events through Sunday:

Thursday, January 4-

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Lecture by Randy Flood at Libbie Mill Library. Explore the causes of the American Revolution and understand the events leading to the war.

Friday, January 5-

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Living History Encampment at Clarke Palmore House Museum. Meet the Virginia Line soldiers, learn about their weapons and training, and discover their role in the Battle of Richmond.



Saturday, January 6-

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM: Immerse yourself in the Revolution at Chimborazo Medical Museum/Richmond National Battlefield Park.

11:00 AM: Witness a British musket demonstration.

12:00 PM: Join a children's militia drill for interactive fun.

1:00 PM: See an American musket demonstration.

2:00 PM: Another British musket demonstration.

3:00 PM: Witness another American musket demonstration.

Throughout the day: Enjoy period games, foodways, spinning, music, weapons displays, and living history interpreters portraying key figures like Benedict Arnold, Elizabeth Egge, and Thomas Jefferson.



Sunday, January 7-

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM:

10:00 AM: Join a Revolutionary Richmond Walking Tour with National Park Service Ranger Bert Dunkerly, starting at Farm Fresh Market.

12:30 PM: St. John's Church Visitor Center opens.

1:00 PM: Speaker: Chris Semtner, Curator of the Poe Museum, presents "Patriotic Poe: Edgar Allan Poe, Lafayette, and Benedict Arnold."

2:00 PM: Speakers: Amy Swartz and Stephen Wilson from the St. John's Church Foundation discuss the preservation of Revolutionary War Lt. Col. Edward Carrington's grave.

3:00 PM: Mark Maloy's lecture: "Actuated by Zeal in the Cause: Lesser Known Continental Soldiers from Virginia."





