Protesters in Richmond march against immigration raids: 'Free them all'

RICHMOND, Va. — Roughly 200 people gathered in a Richmond park to protest federal immigration enforcement raids before marching down Broad Street on Friday evening.

Demonstrators assembled at Abner Clay Park said they were protesting what they call the Trump administration's "reign of terror" targeting immigrant families.

PHOTOS: Protesters in Richmond march over Trump's immigration crackdown

The protesters expressed concern about Trump's deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over the stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws in the second-largest U.S. city.

On Friday, a military commander said about 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property and personnel.

The protests intensified after Trump called up the Guard and have spread to other cities nationwide.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and chief architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said late last month that ICE should make at least 3,000 arrests a day, nearly five times the norm this year.

The Trump administration has said the immigration raids and deportations will continue.

Opponents of the Trump administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities, including Richmond, on Saturday during the military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
