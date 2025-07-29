Jewish motorcycle riders tour Holocaust museums to preserve history, promote remembrance

RICHMOND, Va. — Jewish motorcycle riders from across the country roared down Cary Street in Richmond on Tuesday as part of the North American Holocaust Museum Tour, which is visiting 21 Holocaust museums throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Richmond marks the final stop before the tour concludes at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

The 10 members of the Jewish Motorcycle Alliance are on a mission to bring attention to the Holocaust and the museums that preserve its history, especially as the number of survivors continues to dwindle.

"It's all about educating the young people in the community about what happened 80 years ago. This happens to be the 80th anniversary of the liberation of all the death camps in 1945. And we are losing our survivors, and we need to pass that information along to the young people to show that this should never happen again," Steve Goode said.

Samuel Asher, President and Executive Director of the Virginia Holocaust Museum, emphasized the importance of remembering this dark chapter in history.

"This is so important and in light of the fact that a lot of members of society don't speak to each other anymore. The important thing is to remember what can happen when the worst possible moment takes place and the rails, people go off the rails and they lose their idea of morality," Asher said.

The riders will present the final Circle of Chai—or Life—art piece at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum on Wednesday in Washington.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.