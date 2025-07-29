Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and humid weather to persist in Virginia through midweek

Strong cold front late this week will bring showers and storms followed by much milder air
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be in the mid 90s Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday. Heat advisories are likely each day with a maximum heat index exceeding 105° both days.

A strong cold front will move through the region Friday with showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday. Heavy rain will be possible.

Behind this front, it will be much a bit "cooler" and less humid over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s, and lows will mostly be in the low to mid 60s.

