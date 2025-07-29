Hot and humid weather to persist in Virginia through midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be in the mid 90s Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday. Heat advisories are likely each day with a maximum heat index exceeding 105° both days.

A strong cold front will move through the region Friday with showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday. Heavy rain will be possible.

Behind this front, it will be much a bit "cooler" and less humid over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s, and lows will mostly be in the low to mid 60s.

