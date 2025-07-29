What you need to know about Warriors in Bloom, an unconventional Renaissance faire

RICHMOND, Va. — Armored knights, warrior women, and faerie folk will all descend upon Richmond on the weekend of Aug. 2.

Virago Alley, the organization behind the Richmond Renaissance Faire, is presenting “Warriors in Bloom,” an unconventional Renaissance faire at Agecroft Hall & Gardens that honors the rebels across history.

The organization, whose mission is to provide a platform for the exploration, education, and preservation of historical martial arts and artisan trades, will host an immersive event spotlighting powerful women throughout history such as Joan of Arc, Tomyris, Rani Durgavati, and Grace O’Malley. The day includes performances, crafting activities, sword and combat demonstrations, shield and sheath axe throwing, and an open-air artisan market with more than 50 vendors. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.