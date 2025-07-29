They're helping families add personal touches to homes after tragedy strikes

RICHMOND, Va. — For Stephanie Scott and Trish King, it's the little things that make the biggest difference.

They have an eye for the furnishings that bring office space to life and transform a house into a home.

Scott and King run Lovely Spaces, a new nonprofit that provides elements to personalize the homes of clients who have recently experienced tragedy.

"We want to be part of helping the hard be turned into some kind of joy and comfort," Trish King said. "What we want to do is come alongside and help enhance."

Their first clients were Clarissa and Kimberly Silcox, who lost their apartment home earlier this year in a massive Shockoe Bottom fire.

"They’ve been really under a lot of stress, a lot of pressure right now. Their new home, unfortunately, doesn’t have a lot of nature; it doesn’t have a lot of warmth to it. So, my goal for them is to bring in the nature, to bring in the warmth," Scott said. "Everything we are going to give to our clients is donated."

The goal of this nonprofit is to continue doing this important work for other clients who have experienced similar hardships, not just to restore property but also a sense of pride.

"We really want to be that momma bird that comes in and helps you fluff that nest," Scott said. "I don’t want them to just feel like they’re getting secondhand material. I want them to really feel like every item that we have picked out, from this little plaque to this little bird, is curated especially for them."

Those interested in working alongside Lovely Spaces can donate gently used items, money, or support in the form of a larger storage unit by visiting their website.

