VCU Health ends gender-affirming care services for youth patients

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health will no longer provide gender-affirming care at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU for those under age 19, the health system announced Tuesday.

According to the online statement, this decision is based on federal and state directives and comes after a "thoughtful and thorough assessment that revealed no other viable options at this time."

"We recognize how difficult this change is for many of our patients, families, team members and community members," the announcement reads. "Our care teams remain committed to their patient families. As we wind down these services over the next 90 days, our care teams will provide support and assist with safe transfer of care for existing patients, considering each youth’s needs with compassion and clinical judgement."

The program closing will seemingly affect all gender-affirming care services for youth, including medications, according to the website.

Earlier this year in January, the health system suspended gender-affirming medication and surgery for those under 19 in response to an executive order and "clear guidance from the state." Gender-affirming medication for existing youth patients resumed the next month, while surgeries have remained suspended.

The referenced executive order, Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation, cuts federal funding for gender-affirming care and promises to "rigorously enforce" laws limiting it.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

