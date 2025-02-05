Richmond family sues Trump administration over executive order limiting gender-affirming care for minors

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother and her transgender daughter are among a group of people suing President Donald Trump and his administration to overturn an executive order promising to end gender-affirming surgery or medication for those under 19.

The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others, seeks to overturn an executive order from Trump that tells federally-funded hospitals they could lose that money if they don't stop providing surgery or chemical treatments for minors seeking gender-affirming care.

The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU was among those who announced they would comply following the executive order and an opinion from Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The lawsuit alleges the order is discriminatory and unconstitutional, as Congress is the branch with the power to direct funding.

One of the plaintiffs in the case is a Richmond family who says they moved here from Tennessee because of that state's law banning gender-affirming care.

In a statement, the mother said her transgender 17-year-old daughter had an appointment scheduled at VCU the day after the order was signed.

"I thought Virginia would be a safe place for me and my daughter. Instead, I am heartbroken, tired, and scared," Kristen Chapman stated.

Legislation around transgender youth has been a focus of this year's General Assembly session. Republican lawmakers and Gov. Glenn Youngkin supported an unsuccessful effort to ban transgender girls from girl's sports.

Meanwhile, the Democrat-led chambers rejected or didn't hear a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors, including one sponsored by Del. Tim Griffin (R-Bedford).

"Our feeling is that children should have the opportunity to wait until they're adults before they go through a sterilization-type surgery," Griffin said.

Democratic Sen. Danica Roem (D-Prince William), the first openly transgender state lawmaker in Virginia, supports the lawsuit and expects successful litigation against it. She said Miyares' opinions have been rejected by courts in the past. She also criticized the hospital for their decision.

"It is an absolute shame to see any Virginia facilities just completely throw their patients and their physicians under the bus because they were afraid that what the attorney general said to them would actually uphold," Roem said.

CBS 6 reached out to a White House official about the lawsuit, who said they do not comment on pending litigation.

