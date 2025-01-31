VCU Health suspends gender-affirming surgery, medication for those under 19

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health and Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU have suspended gender-affirming medication and surgery in response to a recent executive order and "clear guidance from the state."

A statement on the hospital's website reads that current appointments will be maintained to discuss care options for patients in compliance with up-to-date guidance.

The referenced executive order, Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation, was issued on Tuesday. It cuts federal funding for gender-affirming care and promises to "rigorously enforce" laws limiting it.

A spokesperson for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed that Miyares has "issued written guidance to his state clients and stands by the guidance."

CBS 6 obtained a copy of the letter, sent to the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday, Jan. 30.

"As the Executive Order takes effect immediately, I write to provide this prompt legal advice to enable the Commonwealth—including its agencies—to protect itself from significant legal risk and substantial financial exposure," the letter reads in part. "Given the plain terms of this Executive Order, the chemical and surgical mutilation of children must end immediately. Any institution that continues to engage in such mutilation unacceptably and unjustifiably endangers not only itself and the Commonwealth, but also the vulnerable children of this Commonwealth."

According to the Children's Hospital, gender-affirming care may include:



Medical evaluation

Medical hormone management

Prescription medications

Mental health care

Voice therapy

Letters of medical necessity to address hormone treatment, school issues and/or surgery (as needed)

Referrals to other medical and surgical specialists (as needed)

Referrals to peer and family support groups

Educational materials

This story will be updated as we learn more. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube