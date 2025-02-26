VCU Health will resume gender-affirming medication for existing youth patients

RICHMOND, Va. — Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and VCU Health will resume gender-affirming medication for existing patients under 19, following a White House executive order and a request from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to halt such care for youth.

The health system, which made the announcement Tuesday, will provide certain gender-affirming medications starting this week but plans to transfer patients to non-VCU providers as soon as possible. However, gender-affirming surgeries will remain suspended. New patients will be accepted for education and mental health services but not for medication or surgery.

VCU Health suspends gender-affirming surgery, medication for those under 19

Last week, University of Virginia Health also adjusted its policy to continue treatment only for existing youth patients.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube