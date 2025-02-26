VCU Health will resume gender-affirming medication for existing youth patients

RICHMOND, Va. — Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and VCU Health will resume gender-affirming medication for existing patients under 19, following a White House executive order and a request from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to halt such care for youth.
The health system, which made the announcement Tuesday, will provide certain gender-affirming medications starting this week but plans to transfer patients to non-VCU providers as soon as possible. However, gender-affirming surgeries will remain suspended. New patients will be accepted for education and mental health services but not for medication or surgery.
Last week, University of Virginia Health also adjusted its policy to continue treatment only for existing youth patients.
CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.
