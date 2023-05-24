Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

WTVR wins 9 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 47 Emmy Awards

WTVR-TV Richmond
WTVR
The front of WTVR-TV's historic studios on Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia
WTVR-TV Richmond
Posted at 10:07 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 10:07:12-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards and Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with nine awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Regional winners include:

Breaking News Coverage
November 14th UVA Shootings

Continuing Coverage
Fox Fire

Excellence in Video
Slingshot Maker Hits Target Audience: 'It Feels Good to be Self-Made'

Excellence in Writing
Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved

Hard News
Bus Driver Fights For His Life, then Fights the System

Investigative Reporting
Cumberland Hospital Investigation

News Documentary
Crime Insider Reopen the Case

News Series
The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later

Sports Reporting
Gowdy Gloves: 'Maybe This is the Way I Get to the Show'

In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 47 Emmy Award nominations.

You can find a list of nominees here.

The 47 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Winners will be announced Saturday, June 24, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone