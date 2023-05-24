WTVR wins 9 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 47 Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards and Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with nine awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.
Regional winners include:
Breaking News Coverage
November 14th UVA Shootings
Continuing Coverage
Fox Fire
Excellence in Video
Slingshot Maker Hits Target Audience: 'It Feels Good to be Self-Made'
Excellence in Writing
Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved
Hard News
Bus Driver Fights For His Life, then Fights the System
Investigative Reporting
Cumberland Hospital Investigation
News Documentary
Crime Insider Reopen the Case
News Series
The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later
Sports Reporting
Gowdy Gloves: 'Maybe This is the Way I Get to the Show'
In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 47 Emmy Award nominations.
You can find a list of nominees here.
The 47 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.
Winners will be announced Saturday, June 24, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.
