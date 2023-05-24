WTVR wins 9 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 47 Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards and Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with nine awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Regional winners include:

Breaking News Coverage

November 14th UVA Shootings

Continuing Coverage

Fox Fire

Excellence in Video

Slingshot Maker Hits Target Audience: 'It Feels Good to be Self-Made'

Excellence in Writing

Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved

Hard News

Bus Driver Fights For His Life, then Fights the System

Investigative Reporting

Cumberland Hospital Investigation

News Documentary

Crime Insider Reopen the Case

News Series

The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later

Sports Reporting

Gowdy Gloves: 'Maybe This is the Way I Get to the Show'

In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 47 Emmy Award nominations.

You can find a list of nominees here.

The 47 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Winners will be announced Saturday, June 24, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

