Brother of suspect charged in murder of Hopewell teen Jayden McComber speaks out

RICHMOND, Va. — The brother of a man accused of killing 18-year-old Jayden McComber is speaking out, highlighting the heartbreak experienced by families on both sides of the tragedy.

U.S. Marshals arrested Elwood Mayfield Thursday on an unrelated misdemeanor charge of failure to appear. The arrest happened while authorities were searching for his brother, 23-year-old Rashad Antonio Mayfield, one of four suspects wanted in McComber's death.

WATCH: 4 suspects arrested for murder of missing Hopewell teen Jayden McComber

4 suspects arrested for murder of missing Hopewell teen Jayden McComber

"I pray that the honest truth comes out, and that not only can their family have peace, but I hope that mine can as well," Elwood Mayfield said.

"It's hard for me to talk about, but he doesn't do anything," Elwood Mayfield said. "My brother stays in the house and plays his video games while he talks on his phone. My brother is one of the most chill, calm people that I've ever met in my life. He's much more calm than I am. I can't see my brother doing anything to get in trouble."

"He's my life. I have my brother's name tattooed on me. There's only two people's names I have tattooed on me, and that's my dad and my brother," Elwood Mayfield said. "I love them. I love my brother so much."

Rashad Mayfield, 20-year-old Devonti Gregory Pettaway, 18-year-old Kennady Jade Lambert and 19-year-old Jaden Lamont Phillips all face second-degree murder charges in the death of the Hopewell High School senior.

Pettaway, Rashad Mayfield and Phillips appeared before a judge Friday morning, where they were denied bond. They are due back in court on July 17. Lambert is being held at the Richmond City Justice Center awaiting her first court appearance.

Local News 3 suspects denied bond in the murder of Hopewell teen Jayden McComber Kelsey Jones

Deputies warn the suspects could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

McComber was reported missing before his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a marshy area in Caroline County. Officials are also investigating a woman's body found in Caroline County four days before McComber's body was discovered. Police believe the cases are connected, but no charges have been filed in the woman's death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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