Hanover County breaks ground on new Doswell fire station

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County broke ground on a new Fire Station 4 in the Doswell community Monday to help improve emergency response times and meet growing demand.

The new 18,500-square-foot station will feature 12 bedrooms and four 18-foot vehicle bays.

The replacement station continues a decades-long partnership between Doswell leaders and the Flippo family, who donated more than 2.5 acres of land for the new station. More than 40 years ago, the family also donated the land for the current station.

The new station will be built directly behind the current station so emergency services will not be interrupted during construction. The project is expected to be complete in June 2027.

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