Police ID man killed getting on Richmond bus

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed getting onto a GRTC bus in Richmond on Thursday morning.

Officers identified the victim on Friday as 19-year-old Ralshief Richardson of Richmond.

"At approximately 7:28 a.m., officers were called to the 00 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot," Richmond Police later confirmed. "Officers arrived and located a male down and unresponsive on the pavement at the rear door of a GRTC bus. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Provided to WTVR

The Southside shooting happened at the intersection of Hull Street and Richmond Highway.

"GRTC is aware of an incident of gun violence that occurred earlier this morning next to a GRTC bus," a GRTC spokesperson wrote about the shooting. "We would like to express our deep condolences to the family of the victim and our dismay that such an incident occurred at all."

GRTC said no passengers or employees were hurt, "however, due to proximity and per policy, the bus was taken out of service and GRTC supervisors were dispatched to the scene."

"The GRTC bus was stopped at a bus stop in the southbound right lane of Richmond Highway and detectives have determined the victim was preparing to board the bus at the time he was shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Detectives canvassed the area to interview witnesses and are collecting video from nearby businesses and video from the GRTC bus cameras. Detectives have determined there were passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting who may have left the area. Detectives asked those passengers to contact police with any information they may have on the shooting."

Local News Crime Insider: Gunman who killed man near GRTC bus knew victim Maggi Marshall

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the shooting suspect was last seen running toward Decatur Street.

He was wearing a black hoodie "pulled tight" at the time of the shooting, those sources said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.