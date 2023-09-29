CI Sources: Gunman who shot and killed man near GRTC bus knew victim

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources have confirmed that the gunman who shot a man getting onto a GRTC bus Thursday morning knew the victim he shot and killed.

However, officials have not yet released how the suspect knew the victim.

Richmond Police stated that the incident happened at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Hull Street shortly before 7:30 in the morning.

They found a man shot to death at the rear door of a GRTC bus and said he was getting ready to board the bus.

“What in the world, what in the world, what in the world is the world coming to,” said GRTC bus rider Rapheal Talley.

Talley is one of many who expressed disbelief and frustration about the violence that took place.

Kayla Cooper and Janiah Spencer learned of the shooting on Instagram and learned the victim was a friend of theirs.

“I feel bad. He was an innocent person he didn’t bother anyone and he was a real laid back and cool person,” said Cooper.

Cooper described the victim as a jokester and someone who was loved by everyone. She called for the violence to stop and expressed how people can’t even enjoy public transportation or even walk to the store without something happening.

“It’s scary. I don’t even want to get on the bus anymore,” she shared.

The situation is leaving some thinking twice now about the transportation they rely on every day. Lifelong GRTC rider, Thomas Moss, called for security or metal detectors on the buses.

While others state they feel safe because of a higher power and remain hopeful it won’t happen again.

GRTC released a statement indicating that the bus involved remains out of service.

Richmond Police are continuing to actively search for the gunman.

They are reviewing surveillance from the bus and nearby businesses.

Crime Insider sources say the gunman was last seen running from the scene in the direction of Decatur Street wearing a black hoodie.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

