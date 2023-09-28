Watch Now
Man killed getting on Richmond bus, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 28, 2023
Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 09:26:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot and killed getting onto a GRTC bus in Richmond on Thursday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shooting.

The Southside shooting happened along the 1800 block of Hull Street, at the intersection of Hull Street and Richmond Highway, at about 7:30 a.m.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett the shooting suspect was last seen running toward Decatur Street.

He was wearing a black hoodie "pulled tight" at the time of the shooting, those sources said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

