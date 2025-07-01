Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond non-emergency line and DPU Call Center back up after loss of service

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Some City of Richmond phone lines are back up after being unable to take calls as of Tuesday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

"RVA 3-1-1 (or 804-646-7000) and DPU Call Centers are experiencing technical difficulties and are unable to take calls at this time," a spokesperson shared in a statement to CBS 6 before the lines were restored. "Please note that City of Richmond emergency services numbers are not affected."

RVA311.com was still working and available for residents seeking non-emergency services.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

