Richmond non-emergency line and DPU Call Center back up after loss of service

RICHMOND, Va. — Some City of Richmond phone lines are back up after being unable to take calls as of Tuesday morning, according to a city spokesperson.
"RVA 3-1-1 (or 804-646-7000) and DPU Call Centers are experiencing technical difficulties and are unable to take calls at this time," a spokesperson shared in a statement to CBS 6 before the lines were restored. "Please note that City of Richmond emergency services numbers are not affected."
RVA311.com was still working and available for residents seeking non-emergency services.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
