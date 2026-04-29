Prince George County under burn ban as dry conditions persist

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George County has issued a temporary burn ban, effective immediately, as dry conditions persist in Central Virginia.

The ban prohibits all open-air burning, including the disposal of yard waste, campfires and other outdoor flames.

Prince George County Fire and EMS recommended the action and it was approved by the county's Board of Supervisors during its Tuesday night meeting.

"Recent dry weather and elevated wind patterns have significantly increased the likelihood of uncontrolled fires, prompting proactive measures to protect lives and property," a news release from the county says.

The ban supersedes the annual statewide burn law currently in effect, which prohibits open-air burning between midnight and 4 p.m. through Thursday.

“With conditions as dry as they are, even a small spark can turn into a major fire,” said Pedro Caceres, Chief of Prince George County Fire & EMS. “Until weather conditions improve, this temporary ban is necessary to prevent dangerous and costly fires and keep our community safe.”

"Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution when operating machinery or handling any potential ignition sources, including cigarettes and matches," the news release says. "All smoking materials must be fully extinguished and disposed of safely. Dry grass, leaves, and accumulated debris can ignite easily and allow fires to spread rapidly. Avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, never leave outdoor equipment unattended while running, and report any signs of smoke or fire to 911 immediately."

Residents who burn trash are asked to use the Prince George County Convenience Center for waste disposal while the burn ban remains in effect.

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