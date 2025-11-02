West Broad Street closed until Sunday after wreck 'compromised' power pole in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A stretch of busy West Broad Street in Henrico County is expected to be closed until midday Sunday after a crash damaged a utility pole on Saturday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and Hollybrook Avenue, officials with Henrico Police said.

"A utility pole was compromised and utility lines are down across all lanes on Broad Street at Hollybrook Avenue," police said.

As a result, Broad Street in both directions is closed between Parham Road and Skipwith Road as crews work to repair the damage.

Police said the closure is estimated to continue into midday on Sunday.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes," police warned.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

