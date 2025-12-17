Henrico cracks down on vape shops with new distance requirements

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved new regulations targeting the growing number of vape shops operating in the county.

The ordinance applies vape shop regulations to retailers selling recreational products, making it more difficult for these businesses to operate without proper oversight.

Under the new rules, vape shops must obtain a provisional use permit and maintain specific distance requirements from sensitive locations. The businesses must be located at least 1,000 feet away from schools and 2,000 feet away from religious institutions, childcare centers, public parks and other smoke shops.

County leaders said they have been conducting daily inspections and discovered hundreds of violations from more than 80 smoke shops in recent weeks.

