Richmond limits new vape shops near schools, parks as city tackles youth vaping concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents will soon see fewer vape and tobacco shops opening in their neighborhoods after city council passed a new ordinance on Monday night.

The regulation limits where new tobacco and vape stores can open, a move aimed at reducing youth access to these products.

"What happens is it normalizes these children seeing these vape stores on a regular basis," said Katrina Comolli, a concerned mother who spoke at the meeting.

According to Comolli, from the front door of Lucille Brown Middle School, five vape shops are visible, highlighting the issue the ordinance aims to address.

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch was among those who strongly supported the policy.

"Almost daily we were getting comments and feedback from constituents frustrated that they'd see yet another vape store opening up," Lynch said.

The new rules specifically target businesses where at least 10% of usable floor area is dedicated to tobacco or hemp sales. These stores will be prohibited from opening within 1,000 feet of daycares, schools, parks, libraries, churches, or other tobacco shops. The ordinance also restricts these businesses from opening in certain residential and residential office districts.

"No judgment on people that use those products at all. What we are truly concerned about is the extreme rise in underage usage," Lynch said.

Richmond joins several neighboring localities that have implemented similar restrictions.

"We have multiple surrounding localities now that have put that similar legislation in place. And so it was really, really just a great moment," Lynch said.

The mayor, who is also a pediatrician, released a statement following the policy approval: "As a pediatrician, public health doctor, and father, I know how critical it is to have policies that set kids up for healthy, thriving lives."

While the legislation only affects new businesses and not those already operating, Lynch and other council members view this as an important first step.

"When you think about the health care outcomes and health care disparities that already exist in these communities, there is such negative physical side effects," Lynch said.

Lynch emphasized the council's responsibility to the community: "It's our job to act in the best interest of the citizens, and particularly of our kids."

