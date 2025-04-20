Where police tracked stolen phones after string of Virginia cellphone store break-ins

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified a suspect in a series of break-ins at Fruit Fixed stores across Central Virginia after tracking stolen phones to Delaware.

The investigation began after several Fruit Fixed locations were burglarized in the early morning hours over the past month. Following a break-in at the Colonial Heights store, detectives were able to trace the stolen merchandise to another state.



The Colonial Heights theft followed the same pattern as previous break-ins at Richmond's Carytown store and a location in Charlottesville.

In the Colonial Heights incident, the thief broke into the store using a rock to smash the window and stole 43 items valued at $30,000.

Colonial Heights detectives used detailed records from the stolen cellphones to track the merchandise.

"All the cellphones have what's called an IMEI number, basically a serial number to identify the phones. We were able to get the number for all the phones taken from Fruit Fixed. They have good records, so all those numbers were put into a law enforcement database," Lt. Jared Brandeberry with Colonial Heights Police explained. "It was then our crime analyst got notification that multiple phones were sold at an Eco Boost at Walmart in Delaware."

The suspect was identified through the Eco Boost machine, which requires users to provide valid identification. Police have issued warrants for Darnell Hutchins from Baltimore, Maryland.

"He currently has warrants for B&E, attempt to commit larceny, larceny with the intent to sell as well as destruction of property," Brandeberry said.

The total value of electronics stolen from four stores exceeds $150,000.

Detectives are working to connect all the cases and arrest Hutchins.

The break-ins have significantly impacted business operations for Fruit Fixed, according to owner Justin Carroll.

"For the better part of a month, I couldn't run my company as effectively as I normally do because I'm wrapped up with insurance, law enforcement, detectives, all kinds of stuff," Carroll explained. "And we've been dropped by insurance, so I've got to go down that road now."

That latest theft marked the fourth incident in five years at the store known for its motto, "We can fix it."

Carroll previously voiced his frustration about the repeated incidents.

“I love this store," Carroll said. "Carytown has been great to me, my family and staff, but it is so frustrating because you want to be here, and it shouldn't be that difficult to be here."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

