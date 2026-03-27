Will Spring Forward reduce Spring Break violence in Richmond? Here's how it works.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police and Virginia State Police are launching the "Spring Forward" initiative to provide safe activities for children and reduce gun violence during Spring Break.

Created by the Department of Gun Violence Prevention, the program runs through April 3 and offers day camps and sporting activities for kids and their families, alongside increased police patrols throughout Richmond.

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Richmond Police Major Ronnie Armstead, who has been on the force for nearly 39 years, says the initiative was created in part due to gun violence involving teens around this time last year.

"Last year during Spring Break at least two 15-year-olds were shot, one of them happened to be a homicide. So because of that, we want our youth to enjoy their Spring Break, go back to school, and not lose a life, not have to worry about anybody getting shot," Armstead said.

Armstead says it is important that youth have a safe place to be while Richmond Schools are out.

"We want to keep the violence down, especially with our juveniles," Armstead said.

The initiative aims to provide a comprehensive schedule of events to keep kids engaged.

"In the past we may have had a program here, a program there. Now we have a whole list of programs that youth can get themselves involved in throughout the city," Armstead said.

Armstead hopes the joint effort will make a difference in the community.

"We have something to do. An event to go to, somewhere to enjoy yourself. We’re hoping that that will quell a lot of the violence," Armstead said.

Irving Olivers Sr. says he loves seeing the city's youth take advantage of activities like fishing along the James River or enjoying area parks.

"We always teach the kids when they come out so they can has something to do to show them there’s more than just being out in the streets," Olivers said.

Olivers hopes events like Spring Forward encourage kids to experience the good the city has to offer.

"A lot of them don’t have mentors or somebody that they could look up to that’s doing something positive. When they can come out here and have a good time," Olivers said.

Armstead is calling on parents to take advantage of the programming as well.

"These programs are being pushed out to the community. Show up. Parents bring your kids. Parents, bring yourself because it helps out when we have the parent child interaction," Armstead said.

For Armstead, the mission is personal.

"I grew up up in the city, I was born and raised in the city, born and raised in Church Hill," Armstead said.

He says he is committed to making sure the city protects kids today just as it did for him.

"This city protected me growing up through my childhood to where I am now. So when I took on this responsibility back in 1987, It’s my duty now to protect this city," Armstead said.

City of Richmond

City of Richmond

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