How Richmond's Office of Gun Violence Prevention plans to reduce violent crime in the city

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven months after Richmond Mayor Danny Avula launched a new department to make city streets safer, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention is focusing on community-centric responses to reduce crime.

Greg Hopkins, the director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said the department is working to prevent tragedies through funding, system recommendations, and nightlife ambassadors stationed in all hot spots, not just Shockoe Bottom.

"The City of Richmond is committed to making this a safer community," Hopkins said.

In an initial assessment, the office found that minor disagreements drive much of the senseless violence in the city.

"The number one driver of crime here in the City of Richmond is arguments. And it could be just as innocent as it can be when it comes to someone just walking out, stepping on a shoe, or either, you know, bumping up against someone," Hopkins said.

The assessment also revealed that at least 85% of those involved in violent incidents have been exposed to the local criminal justice system at some point.

To address this, Hopkins said the office hopes to intervene in people's lives before something horrific happens, a method he noted helped significantly in Baltimore.

"We realized that we really wasn't targeting intervention or prevention services, those that are most at risk," Hopkins said. "We allocated funding for ... RVA League for Safer Streets, but also giving them technical assistance to stand up."

The department is evaluating past and current strategies to determine the best path forward.

"Our goal is to look at what we were doing previously and what we're currently doing, evaluate it, and stand up what works, and then garner the support of a national organization," Hopkins said.

With warmer weather bringing more people together, the Richmond Police Department is increasing its presence. Additionally, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention is working directly with businesses and nightlife workers to promote peace through intentional language.

"This is sort of a different approach because what we're looking at is people, places and opportunities. And those places and opportunities are those businesses, those DJs, the promoters, and how we work with them," Hopkins said. "If we can do that through the radio, we can do that through social media, if we can do that just by face to face engagement, we want to make sure to keep the peace and protect the vibe, motto, stay throughout the night so when you leave that club you guys get in the car and go home."

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is partnering with RPD and Virginia State Police for the "Spring Forward" initative, a week of fun and safe events offered to kids and their families.

City of Richmond

City of Richmond

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