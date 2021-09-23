Police identify man stabbed to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the victim in a fatal stabbing on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Dunn, 63, of Richmond.

On Tuesday around 7:57 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Lodge Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Dunn who had suffered an apparent stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.