Man dies after being stabbed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with an apparent stab wound Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Richmond Police said they responded to the 800 block of Lodge Street for a report of a person down and found the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

There is no suspect information from police at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

