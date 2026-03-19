Have you seen him? Police search for missing Henrico teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Henrico County teenager.

Keon Montrell Dennis, 16, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said there are concerns for his wellbeing based on messages he sent to family.

Keon is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Keon's whereabouts is asked to call the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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