Wellness club opens in Petersburg to offer calming space for the community

PETERSBURG, Va. — Richmond native and poet Brandon Holloman-Lovee, also known as B Lovee, has planted roots in Petersburg by opening the Plus HQ Wellness Club.

Sitting at 1384 East Washington Street, the new club is an extension of his mission to create curated spaces for relaxation. Each room is designed to help those who come in to create, unwind, and reset. The facility features a tea lounge, a community space, a recovery zone with a built-in sauna, and Peace Pod 2.0.

"The whole idea is to create calming spaces for nervous system regulation," Holloman-Lovee said. "We live in a world of burnout. We live in a world of overstimulation. So we created it with Peace Pod 1.0, our mobile unit, to come right to you, and now we're here in our collective calming space."

When visitors arrive, they are encouraged to disconnect.

"You’ll come in and you’ll place your phone in [a] lock box," Holloman-Lovee said.

About five months ago, CBS 6 took you inside the original mobile relaxation room, the Peace Pod. The sounds and sights of the world are all cut off inside the mobile unit, which is said to be the first of its kind in the world.

Local News Richmond poet B Lovee creates Peace Pod to help prioritize mental health Joi Fultz

"Light-proof, triple darkness. You open your eyes and you feel like your eyes are closed. We have sound reduction, light therapy, different colors. We have aroma therapy in there. We have an electric massage chair," Holloman-Lovee said.

Holloman-Lovee said the space and its impact have touched people across the globe. Now, the doors of The Plus HQ are open to anyone in the community, no matter their job, age, or background. Holloman-Lovee plans to host group classes, which will be posted on their social media at @plusholistic.

"We're going to do some grief retreats, some gun violence retreats," Holloman-Lovee said.

He also plans to host other community events.

"Farmers markets. You know, all the things that not only brings life into the community, but ultimately brings resources," Holloman-Lovee said.

If you cannot make it inside the new wellness club, he encourages finding a moment and a safe space where you can stop and be still.

"Even if you don't choose this space, choose something ... find a tool, that will ground you, that will create peace within you," Holloman-Lovee said.



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