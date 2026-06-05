Virginia mother seeks answers after son’s death in jail: 'How could this happen?'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The mother of Samiel Malachi, a 32‑year‑old man who died in custody at Henrico County Jail West in April, is grieving the loss of her only son and calling for answers about the circumstances of his death.

“God have mercy… I just don’t understand. I’m trying not to question God. How could this happen?” Gesina Charles, a local therapist, said through tears.

Malachi, a former Highland Springs High School student who had dreams of becoming a rapper and loved art, had been jailed since December 2025 after being charged with driving under the influence for at least the third time in five years and probation violations.

Mother seeks answers after son’s death in jail

Charles says her son called her on Easter Sunday, April 5, and told her he feared for his safety.

She said he told her he'd like to be transferred to another jail.

Around 4:30 a.m. on April 6, a Henrico County Sheriff’s deputy called 911 to report a medical emergency involving an inmate at Jail West.

"Life-saving measures were provided, but the inmate, an adult male, was pronounced dead," a statement from the Henrico County Public Safety Media Relations team read. "Detectives within Henrico County Police’s Criminal Investigations Section were called to investigate, which is standard procedure for any inmate death."

"The Police Division and Sheriff’s Office are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death. No further information is available at this time," the statement continued.

Charles said her son’s life held immense value.

"He was an exceptional individual, filled with inspiration and purpose. As my only son, he was deeply cherished and loved. His loss has profoundly affected me and many who knew him," she said

Malachi’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, at Grace Christian Church in Mechanicsville.

The greeting segment begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 and a reception.

Attendees are asked to wear green — Samiel's favorite color — and bring flowers or lights for a tribute.

Charles hopes the gathering will not only honor her son’s memory but also serve as a reminder to families to stay connected and seek help when needed.

"Parents pay attention to your children. Children listen to your parents," she said. "Pay close attention to your children, as tomorrow is not promised."

A GoFundMe is established to help cover costs associated with Malachi's death.

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