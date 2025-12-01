Richmond poet B Lovee creates Peace Pod to help community prioritize mental health

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond poet is working to help others prioritize mental wellness by hitting the pause button in a world where constant movement has become the norm.

Richmond poet Brandon Holloman-Lovee, also known as B Lovee, has created an innovative solution to help his community slow down and recharge.

"I try to find creative and revolutionary ways to just make our community better," B Lovee, 27, said about his mission. "How can we make being still, slowing down, getting grounded, as accessible as possible?"

His answer is the Peace Pod, a mobile relaxation room he describes as "a human charging station."

"Light proof, triple darkness. You open your eyes and you feel like your eyes are closed. We have sound reduction... light therapy, different colors. We have aroma therapy in there. We have an electric massage chair," he said.

B Lovee has visitors put their phone in a bag that shuts off service, creating a complete digital detox experience.

"Individuals were sitting there for 60 to 120 seconds and coming out like, Oh my gosh. I feel so good," he said.

The idea stemmed from several personal experiences in which life forced him to take a pause and prioritize his wellbeing.

"I did this really big event at the Altria Theater. It was huge. Over hundreds of people came out," he said. "Then two days later, I'm finding myself at Pony Pasture and my entire heart just stopped."

From having health difficulties to the strain of work impacting his family, B Lovee recognized he needed to prioritize taking a break.

So he found a way to help himself and his community address burnout and stress.

"Meeting different politicians, business owners, shakers and movers like we're all burnt out, even everyday people. You go home, you got kids running around," he said. "It's just rare that we can really have time to just stop the noise and stop the stimulation and just be still and be at peace. So I was like, Yo, let's create it."

So far, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We have people flying in from all over the country just to experience this," he said.

Whether parked at a community event or seen on the move, B Lovee says he hopes the Peace Pod serves as reminder that wellness isn't a luxury but a necessity.

"You cannot show up and do what you are called to do, as long as you are putting yourself on the back burner," he said.

The Peace Pod is mobile and available for events. Click here for a cost breakdown and to request it at your next event.

