Crews battle heavy fire in multi-family home on Wythe Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Fire crews are battling a fire at a multi-family home on West Wythe Street as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

All units were dispatched to the two-story building 1000 block of W. Wythe Street after multiple calls reporting visible flames, power lines down, and possible occupants still inside. Crews were met with heavy fire conditions, with one battalion reporting heavy fire in the attic and roof.

Petersburg Fire shared on Facebook, "Due to downed power lines creating a hazard in the front yard, Engine 2 made entry from the Charlie side to initiate fire attack while additional crews achieved a knockdown in the front yard. Next due Engine arrived and secured the hydrant, supplying Engine 2 with a continuous water source."

Crews are currently on scene, and the area should be avoided.

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