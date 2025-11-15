Person in wheelchair hit by car near Food Lion in Ashland, police say

ASHLAND, Va. — A person in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle near the Food Lion in Ashland on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Ashland Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian in a wheelchair near Route 1 and Caroline Street around 7:30 p.m.

The person in the wheelchair was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check Saturday afternoon..

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

