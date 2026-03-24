ROTC cadets awarded medals for actions in ODU shooting

Old Dominion University ROTC cadets were honored for their brave intervention in the campus shooting that killed their instructor and injured two cadets.

The cadets were awarded eight meritorious service medals and two Purple Hearts by the Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer in a private ceremony on Sunday, according to U.S. Army Cadet Command.

“The cadets from ODU were recognized for their bravery and sacrifice during the March 12 shooting incident in their ROTC classroom,” the U.S. Army Cadet Command said in a statement.

On March 12, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire on an ROTC classroom in Constant Hall. Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed and two others were injured as a result. The students in the classroom then subdued and killed Jalloh.

The U.S. Army Cadet Command has not released the names of the cadets in order to respect their privacy.

Also on Sunday, the community came together at Chartway Arena to celebrate the life of Shah. Those closest to him shared memories of the man they called a hero.

Watch previous coverage: Community gathers to remember ODU ROTC professor killed in campus shooting

Community gathers to remember ODU ROTC professor killed in campus shooting

"There’s Superman, Black Panther, Captain America, but above all we have a real hero Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Your cape is the real deal now, soar brother and fly high," Shah's sister said.

His wife, Katherine Shah, also spoke at the service.

"Brandon believed something simple. Don't just talk about change, do. Execute. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do for Brandon every single day. We love you babe and you take your rest, knowing we got this," Katherine Shah said.

Watch related coverage: ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU under Virginia law that bans criminal history questions on college applications

ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU under Virginia law that bans criminal history questions on college applications

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the terrorism-related investigation into Jalloh's shooting and what may have prompted him to target this group on this campus on this day.