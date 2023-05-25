Teen killed in front yard of Richmond home is from Chesterfield, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 17-year-old boy from Chesterfield County was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside late Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Terminal Avenue for the report of a person shot just after 11:55 p.m., Richmond Police officials said.

"Officers arrived and found a juvenile male down and unresponsive in the front yard of a house," police said. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police identified the victim was as a 17-year-old boy from North Chesterfield.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Officers back at Terminal Avenue crime scene cleaning up blood Wednesday, Jon Burkett said.

The teen's death is the City of Richmond's 30th homicide of 2023, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond City Council Woman Reva Trammell said one factor in Richmond gun violence is repeated offenders.

"A few hours later and they're back on the street again," Trammell, who represents the 8th District in South Richmond and chairs Richmond's Public Safety committee, said. "So what's going on with the Commonwealth's Attorney? The judges? That's what people are asking me. Our officers are doing their job."

There have been 29 homicides in Richmond, according to Richmond Police crime statistics updated through May 21, 2023. That compares to 26 homicides during the same time period the year before. Fewer people have been robbed, assaulted, and shot in Richmond so far in 2023 as compared to 2022, according to the same crime statistics.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804- 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.